Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 132,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE TGH opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.22. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

