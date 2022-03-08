Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336,799 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 240,757 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in STORE Capital by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 56,895 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

