Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,231 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 233.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 34.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,505 shares of company stock worth $3,953,111 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIOD stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.07. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

