VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 38.0% in February

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOC. StockNews.com started coverage on VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of VOC opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 250.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

