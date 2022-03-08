VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barrington Research

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZIO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.09.

NYSE VZIO opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VIZIO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,521 shares of company stock worth $5,508,666.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

