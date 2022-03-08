VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barrington Research

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZIO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.09.
NYSE VZIO opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.80.
In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,521 shares of company stock worth $5,508,666.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth about $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
