Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down to $97.58

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.58, but opened at $95.12. Visteon shares last traded at $97.35, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after buying an additional 45,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,616,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

