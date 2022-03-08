Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Gap Down to $97.58

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.58, but opened at $95.12. Visteon shares last traded at $97.35, with a volume of 450 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 1.93.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after buying an additional 45,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Visteon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,616,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter.
Visteon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VC)
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.