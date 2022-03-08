Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Holdings Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 958.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Visteon by 51.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,622,000 after acquiring an additional 216,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 514.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 129,045 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after acquiring an additional 121,157 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

