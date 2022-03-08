Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Update

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 172,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 1,123,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.45. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

