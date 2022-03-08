Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s 10th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $187.85 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.04 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $359.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.32.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

