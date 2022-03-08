Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

