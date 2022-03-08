Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 1st

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $100,010.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,302 shares of company stock worth $160,610.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

