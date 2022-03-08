Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 1st

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $28.67.
In other news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $100,010.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,302 shares of company stock worth $160,610.
Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
