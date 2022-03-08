Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,712,000 after purchasing an additional 333,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,626,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,722,000 after purchasing an additional 672,839 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 93,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

