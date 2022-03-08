Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after buying an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

NYSE VLO traded up $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.00. 218,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,265. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

