Viking Fund Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.58. The stock had a trading volume of 97,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,008. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a one year low of $173.60 and a one year high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.97 and a 200-day moving average of $234.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.