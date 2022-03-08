Viking Fund Management LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,211,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $2,041,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 121,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,499. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
