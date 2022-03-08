Vidulum (VDL) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Vidulum has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $42,439.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00031315 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

