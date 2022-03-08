Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives $2,475.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,475.00.

Several research firms have commented on VTXPF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,170 ($28.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.17) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,800 ($36.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Victrex has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

