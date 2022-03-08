Vertex (VERX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Vertex has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,341.00 and a beta of 0.81.
In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
