Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,465,000 after purchasing an additional 343,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $181.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

