Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,845,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after acquiring an additional 345,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 504,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,465,000 after acquiring an additional 343,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.47. The company had a trading volume of 45,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

