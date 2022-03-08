Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,304 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Veeco Instruments worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

