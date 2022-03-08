VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Announces Earnings Results

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

VBIV opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 402,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

