VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Announces Earnings Results

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.
VBIV opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
