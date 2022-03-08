Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,327 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.06. The company has a market cap of $264.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.