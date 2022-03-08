Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,120 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.44% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $33,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

