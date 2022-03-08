Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $30,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Maximus by 6.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Maximus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Maximus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:MMS opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.74. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.91.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

