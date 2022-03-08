Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $28.21 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,001 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.91% of Rush Enterprises worth $28,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,228,000 after purchasing an additional 390,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 364.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,377,000 after buying an additional 719,127 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,870,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 17.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 18.23%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

