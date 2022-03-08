Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $14.89 Million Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.64% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,133,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,401,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after buying an additional 52,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE EBS opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.37. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

