Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.31 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.