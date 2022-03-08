Varta (ETR:VAR1) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.50

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €78.50 ($85.33) and last traded at €82.38 ($89.54), with a volume of 377601 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.88 ($94.43).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VAR1 shares. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Varta in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($91.30) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($86.96) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.33 ($113.41).

Get Varta alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €99.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €114.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.