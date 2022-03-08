Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Position Cut by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 391.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,744. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.26 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.17.

