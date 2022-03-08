Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.5% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.36. The stock had a trading volume of 117,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.59 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

