Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Up 31.2% in February

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 424,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $2.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.60%. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.