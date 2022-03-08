Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is RFG Holdings Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

RFG Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 5.1% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $144,788,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 453,158 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth $40,868,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,161,000 after acquiring an additional 119,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,037. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $150.13 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.14.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

