Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000.

VDE stock opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $108.19.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

