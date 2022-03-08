VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 25.4% in February

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 1,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,482. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 353.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 218,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 488,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,766,000 after purchasing an additional 81,707 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,377,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000.

