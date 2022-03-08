VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.80

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 19131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.