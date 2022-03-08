VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.80

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.80 and last traded at $48.82, with a volume of 19131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

