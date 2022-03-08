VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.26

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 2272272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

