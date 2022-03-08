VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.26

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 2272272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

