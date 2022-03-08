Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.
VALE stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.
Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.