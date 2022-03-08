Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

VALE stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $2,454,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

