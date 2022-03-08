Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.01. 42,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01.
Uranium Royalty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URCCF)
