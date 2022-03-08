Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Uniti Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.32. 1,460,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,348. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Uniti Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

