United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

UTHR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $172.85. 364,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,826. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.17. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $155.71 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $1,154,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,336. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

