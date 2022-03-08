United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
UTHR has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.17.
NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $172.85. 364,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,826. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.17. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $155.71 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.67.
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $1,154,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,572,336. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
