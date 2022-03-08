United States Steel (NYSE:X) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on X. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

NYSE X opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,226,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,256,000 after buying an additional 571,282 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $146,173,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,304,000 after buying an additional 424,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

