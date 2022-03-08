UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €18.60 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

UniCredit (BIT:UCG – Get Rating) received a €18.60 ($20.22) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($22.28) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($23.64) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($21.20) target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.37 ($19.97).

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($13.93) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($19.98).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

