UMA (UMA) Price Hits $7.76 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.76 or 0.00020290 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a total market capitalization of $507.27 million and $96.37 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,251,029 coins and its circulating supply is 65,368,377 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

