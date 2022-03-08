Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on ULBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Shares of ULBI opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.06 million, a P/E ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 113,021 shares of company stock worth $565,849. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the second quarter worth $653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.