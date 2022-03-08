UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in UGI by 69.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in UGI by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in UGI by 34.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on UGI. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

