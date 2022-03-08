UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in UGI by 188.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in UGI by 26.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in UGI by 22.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 159.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.