UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Brokerages expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will post $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.96. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of UFPI opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

