UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €65.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.78 ($72.59).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €39.44 ($42.86) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($44.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of €51.90 and a 200-day moving average of €54.50.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

