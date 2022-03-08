UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €65.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($81.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.78 ($72.59).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €39.44 ($42.86) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($44.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of €51.90 and a 200-day moving average of €54.50.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.