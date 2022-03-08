UBS Group AG Sells 55,821 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,821 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 236,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,458,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 370,606 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 591,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,354,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 462,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,916,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

PB stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

